CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department has unveiled a memorial squad car design in memory of fallen police officer Chris Oberheim.
Oberheim's duty vehicle, Squad 57, was redesigned to honor Oberheim's life and legacy. The design will stay on the vehicle until May 2023.
During the week of May 9, the car made a 700-mile journey with representatives from the department to be in Washington, D.C., where Oberheim's name was inscribed in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
The Oberheim family is spending the week in Washington with a Champaign polic detective to honor officers who died in the line of duty.
Champaign police said local events related to #NationalPoliceWeek will be held during the week of May 16 due to the importance of the memorial. There will be a Police Employee Awards Ceremony on May 18 and a Police Memorial Ceremony on May 20.
The memorial car is expected to be on public display at these events, followed by the Champaign Police Department after that time.
The one-year anniversary of Oberheim's death is rapidly approaching. He lost his life in a May 19, 2021 shooting.
