SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - As COVID-19 cases rise, Memorial Health is asking people to choose the "most appropriate level of care" if they have a non-life-threatening health issue.
A press release from Memorial listed the system's four levels of care, which including routine medical care from a primary care physician, telehealth virtual visits, urgent care and emergency care. Patients could be avoiding the emergency department if symptoms for an illness aren't life-threatening.
“We frequently see patients using the emergency department to receive treatment and services they could be getting from their primary care physician’s office or from an urgent care clinic,” said Dr. Anna Richie, clinical director of urgent care at Memorial Care. “Seeking care in an emergency department for flu or cold symptoms, for example, is not an efficient use of the patient’s time and resources, nor is it a good use of the emergency department’s resources, which should be reserved for patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.”
It's recommended patients choose the level of care that makes the most sense. Memorial issued the following guidelines:
- For checkups, physicals, health screenings, care for problems such as diabetes, hypertension and asthma, treatment of cold and flu symptoms, headaches, pregnancy tests and medication refills, seek care through a primary care physician’s office.
- For consultation with a care provider regarding cold and flu symptoms, cough, mild respiratory symptoms, skin rashes, sore throat and urinary issues, seek care via telehealth by downloading the Memorial App and accessing the telehealth section or by calling 866-205-7915 or 217-788-3948.
- For diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions that are serious or sudden but do not pose an immediate threat to life, such as symptoms of cold, flu or cough; fever; fractures; minor burns and cuts; infections of the ear, eye or skin; nausea or vomiting; sore throat and urinary tract infections, seek care at the nearest urgent care clinic.
- For treatment of life-threatening injuries or illnesses, chest pain, difficulty breathing, poisoning, seizures, loss of consciousness, severe burns, serious bleeding or broken bones, seek care at the nearest emergency department or by calling 911.
Click here for information on COVID-19 testing from Memorial Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.