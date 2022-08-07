CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A fallen officer mobile memorial wall rolled into Champaign.
Beyond the Call of Duty's End of Watch Ride to Remember mobile wall parked in front of the Champaign Police Department on Saturday.
The wall had photos of fallen officers.
To learn more about the wall and the mission, click here.
