DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Memorial Health System has an app that will allow patients in the Decatur area to see a doctor without leaving home.
The service, called MemorialNow, is a secure, internet-based service available to patients who are 18 years old or older.
The service is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays, for non-emergency virtual visits.
MemorialNow is staffed by nurse practitioners with Memorial Physician Services, an affiliate of Memorial Health System. They will respond within one hour to consumers who access the service.
The virtual-care service was first launched in Springfield in 2016.
The average visit lasts less than 15 minutes.
"MemorialNow provides our patients with a convenient and safe option to treat their minor health concerns when they may not have time in their day to travel to their physician's office," said Travis Dowell, president and CEO of Memorial Physician Services. "MemorialNow helps them receive treatment for their symptoms before they become worse."
MemorialNow is not meant for moderate to severe medical problems or emergencies.
The service costs $40 per visit. Patients are not charged unless a diagnosis and treatment plan can be made.
To use MemorialNow, patients must download a free app for their smartphones from either iTunes or Google Play by searching for MemorialNow and setting up a virtual health profile. When using the service, patients answer a series of questions and submit their symptoms. They receive a diagnosis and treatment plan within an hour.
Free medication delivery is available with select pharmacies.