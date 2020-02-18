URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities arrested 15 men as part of an FBI operation looking into alleged attempted enticement and sexual exploitation of children.
Prosecutors said each of the suspects used social media applications to speak with covert FBI employees posing as 14 and 15-year-old minors. They're accused of making arrangements to meet the minor in order to engage in sexual activity.
In some cases, prosecutors said the suspects tried to coerce the minors into sending them sexually explicit images.
Authorities arrested each suspect over the weekend of Feb. 15-16 as they approached the designated address in Bradley. FBI special agents, the Bradley Police Department, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office and Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group were involved in the arrests.
The attempted enticement of a minor suspects include:
- Joshua T. Koenig, 27, of the 100 block of W. Main St. Buckley, Ill.;
- Jody L. Lagesse, 45, 1900 block of S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee;
- Shane R. Ferris, 23, of the 1100 block of Coyote Run, Bourbonnais;
- Nick Vincent Senor, 25, of the 100 block of N. 8th Ave., Kankakee;
- Dale Martin Alvin Scering, 26, 400 block of Ivy Lane, Bradley;
- Robert Shawn Anderson, 50, 300 block of E. Spruce St., Paxton;
- Bryan Rossi, 29, 400 block of Titonka St., Park Forest; and,
- Timothy Lyle Dean, 37, 200 block of Spencer Ct., Bourbonnais
Defendants charged with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a child include:
- Matthew T. Gribbon, 48, of the 1100 block of S. 5th Ave., Kankakee;
- Ryan I. Woodruff, 21, of the 600 block of S. Rosewood Ave, Kankakee;
- Anmol Chugh, 28, of the 400 block of W. Dewey St., Saint Anne;
- Kyren Williams, 30, of the 1000 block of S. Osborn Ave., Kankakee;
- Cole Montgomery, 25, of the 17300 block of 2400 North Rd., Danville;
- Joseph Adam Longanecker, 40, of the 100 block of Birch Ct., Manteno; and,
- Jazzie Simmons, 28, of the 200 block of Greenwood Ave., Kankakee
If a suspect is convicted, attempted enticement of a minor carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. Defendants convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of a child face 15 to 30 years in prison.
Prosecutors said complaints against these suspects were unsealed Tuesday as each suspect made initial court appearances in federal court in Urbana.