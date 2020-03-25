CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two men are accused of breaking into a west Champaign home Sunday night.
Jalen Williams, 18, and Myquan Brown, 20, were charged Monday with residential burglary and resisting arrest, the News Gazette reports.
Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police got a call of a burglar alarm at a home in the 1700 block of West White St. Officers saw two people running away from the house through backyards.
People told them to stop, but they said the suspects continued to run. They were eventually caught.
A basement window had been broken out at the home, and a security bar lock had been removed.
Officers found a BB gun next to steps leading into the house.
Along the path the suspects were running, police found coins, a mason jar, glasses and a glasses case, and a wallet. The homeowner said the items were his.
The News Gazette reports Williams was also wanted for crimes including a Jan. 13 residential burglary and theft and a Jan. 26 burglary to a motor vehicle, both in Champaign.
Williams is held on a $100,000 bond, and Brown is held on a $50,000 bond.
They have court dates set for April 14.