CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two men have been arrested and charged with leading police on a chase through two counties in a stolen vehicle.
The News Gazette reports Devlon Miles, 19, of Champaign, and Veaon Hunt, 18, of Urbana, were arrested Tuesday.
They are held on $100,000 bond each.
They are both charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen weapon.
Miles was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card. Hunt was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The chase started around 5 p.m. Tuesday when Vermilion County deputies told Champaign County law enforcement they were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Champaign County.
A Champaign County deputy was able to stop the car on a county road.
The car had been reported stolen around 7 a.m. from the 4800 block of Windsor Rd. in Champaign.
A woman had started her car at 6:30 a.m. to let it warm up and realized 20 minutes later it was gone.
Deputies found a loaded gun in the console of the stolen vehicle.
Miles was on parole for a 2019 juvenile case for residential burglary and had previous juvenile adjudications for mob action, criminal trespass, and possession of a stolen vehicle, the News Gazette reported.
Miles is due in court March 31.
Hunt was on probation for possession of a stolen gun and has a prior adult conviction for aggravated battery and juvenile adjudications for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He is due back in court March 11.