DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified three men whose bodies were found in a Danville house Thursday.
Police said they responded at 11 a.m. to the 400 block of E. Elm St., where they found three men in the age range of 60 to 67 years old, each of whom was deceased. The deaths are under investigation as homicides.
The victims were 65-year-old Nathaniel N. Gentry, 60-year-old Anthony D. Jones and 67-year-old Cordell J. Reed Sr. Autopsies for each person are scheduled for Friday, according to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
Danville police, the Illinois State Crime Scene Unit and Vermilion County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.