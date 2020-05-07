SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Some people have used sheltering in place as a time to focus on bettering themselves, and the Executive Director of Helping Hands of Springfield, Erica Smith, says that's exactly what the men at the shelter are doing.
"What we really did is turn into a 45 person family here," Smith says. "We run our shelter the way people are running their households."
Since the middle of March, Helping Hands has been offering people without a home a way to shelter in place.
"When they come in, they can stay here 24-hours a day," Smith says. "If they have to go to work, or to a doctor's appointment or go do essential travel; we allow them to do that."
Because of safety reasons, Smith says once someone leaves the shelter for non-essential travel, they aren't allowed to come back in.
"For the health of everybody here, we have to make sure we don't have unnecessary travel," Smith says.
For the men who have stayed, Smith says many of them have achieved quite an accomplishment ... sobriety.
"For some people that's a couple of weeks, but we have people at this point who are 30 days, 45 days 60 days," Smith says. "That's a really big deal in their life."
Terry Farmer, with Knights of Columbus in Springfield, says his council has been working with Helping Hands for the past few months.
"All this past winter, the Knights of Columbus Council 364 has been serving breakfast to Helping Hands Homeless Shelter every two weeks," Farmer says.
In order to celebrate the big milestone of sobriety, Farmer says he wanted to reward the men with something even more special ... a steak dinner.
"They are very brave men that have been stuck in the shelter for the last two months basically," Farmer says. "This is probably something they haven't had or will receive again for a long time."
Farmer says the Knights of Columbus used money they raised at their raffles to purchase the food.
According to Smith, she hopes to create more things the men can celebrate and look forward to in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.