DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for four men who robbed a Danville Family Dollar store at gunpoint.
Police were called to the Family Dollar in the 1200 block of E. Main St. Wednesday night around 9:30.
Employees said four men came in wearing ski masks and dark clothes. One had a gun.
The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers as well as cigarettes and cigars before running away.
No one was hurt.
Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.