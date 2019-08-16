CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police arrested a person Friday morning in connection to an overnight shooting.
Police say, at 11:30 Thursday night they responded to the 500 Block of East Columbia Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found evidence of the shooting and later learned two victims where at an area hospital.
A 30-year-old man had two non-threatening gunshot wounds and a 29-year-old man had a single graze gunshot wound.
Preliminary investigations revealed the two victims were in a dispute with the suspect prior to the shooting.
Police arrested 19-year-old Gregory Smith of Urbana. They arrested him at 1:40 Friday morning in the 500 block of East Washington Street in Champaign. He's facing charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.
Smith is being held in the Champaign County Jail and is awaiting further court proceedings.
The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the Urbana Police Department and the University of Illinois Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and the apprehension of the suspect.
Although an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked contact police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.