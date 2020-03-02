CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for four men they said are responsible for vehicle and home burglaries in Champaign.
The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office have obtained arrest warrants for all four men.
They released pictures of three of those men.
A photo was not available of Kairen Clay, but he has a warrant out forPossession of a Stolen Firearm. Bond on the warrant was set at $15,000. Clay, 18, is a black man whose last known address is listed in the 1700 block of Henry St., Champaign. He is about 6 feet tall, weighing 152 pounds.
Tyrone Gordon is wanted for the offense of Residential Burglary. Bond on the warrant was set at $15,000. Gordon, 19, is a black man whose last known address is listed in the 400 block of Fairview Dr. in Champaign. He is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.
George Robinson for the offense of Failure to Appear for Burglary. Bond on the warrant was set at $5,000. Robinson, 18, is a black man whose last known address is listed in the 400 block of Fairview Dr. in Champaign. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches, tall weighing 135 pounds.
Jalen Williams is wanted for the offense of Residential Burglary. Bond on the warrant was set at $15,000. Williams, 18, is a black man whose last known address is listed in the 1300 block of Larkspur Ln. in Champaign. He is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. There is also an arrest warrant for Williams for the offense of Failure to Appear for Burglary and bond on that warrant was set at $5,000.
Anyone with information about the men is asked to call police at 217-351-4545.