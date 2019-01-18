CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for two men who put a skimming device on the credit/debit card processor at a gas station.
The men were caught on surveillance camera at the Circle K gas station in the 1300 block of S. Mattis and the March 1 gas station in the 900 block of W. Bloomington on Tuesday, Jan. 15.
One distracts the cashier while the other puts the device on the machine.
Two local businesses have reported their payment machines were compromised by skimming devices.
Skimming involves a reader being attached to a real payment processor that is used to steal financial and personal information from customers.
The devices were removed from the locations on Jan. 16.
Anyone with information about the men or the scam are asked to call police at (217) 351-4545.