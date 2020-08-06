TALLULA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they are investigating multiple burglaries reported to have happened from machine sheds.
The Menard County Sheriff's Office said it received two reports of burglaries and one report of an attempted burglary. Each of these crimes happened in rural Tallula.
Deputies said the suspect or suspects used an ATV in one of the burglaries. They believe the crimes are happening in very late night and early morning hours, but said daytime hours can't be ruled out.
"Residents are asked to please report any suspicious activity you may observe, regardless of how insignificant it may seem at the time," deputies said in a Facebook post.
The Menard County Sheriff's Office can be reached by calling (217)632-2273.
