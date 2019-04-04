PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A Menard County Sheriff's deputy has been appointed as Chief of Police for the Petersburg Police Department.
Alderman voted unanimously at a city council meeting to appoint Menard County Sheriff's Deputy Johnny Jones as the Chief of Police effective May 1.
Deputy Jones will fill the void left by Chief Dave Coulter who is retiring.
The Petersburg Police Department posted to Facebook saying:
"We want to welcome Deputy Jones back to Petersburg PD and look forward to his leading the department. We also want to thank Chief Coulter for his years of service and the legacy of commitment to the communities he has been a part of that will continue on with his sons who work for Menard and Mason County Sheriff's Offices."