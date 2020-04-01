(WAND) - Mendards has introduced a new policy that bans anyone under 16 years old and pets from enter their stores.
Menards said the change is in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Customers who look like they may be 15 or under could be asked to show identification.
Sings posted say the store is no longer able to allow children under the age of 16, nor pets in the store. Prior to the policy change, pet owners were allowed to bring their dogs into the stores. Service dogs are still welcome, they note.
Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.