FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Menards loaded up a truck full of toys for WAND's annual Spirit of Giving toy drive.
For 5 years, Menards in Forsyth has collected toys for Toys of Tots Decatur. The company has collected more than 2,000 toys since joining partnership with the event.
"We have always been involved with Toys for Tots since I've been at this location," said Cory Jacobs. "The community coming in donating toys and many of our team members get involved and donate, so it's a good thing to see."
>> WAND Spirit of Giving on Friday.
Toys for Tots Decatur said last year their was a big need for toys. The organization anticipate the same again this year.
"If we didn't do this there would be kids getting up on Christmas without toys," said Melody Scoggins, Toys for Tots organizer.
>> Our Lady of Lourdes students collect toys, funds for Spirit of Giving.
For the past 13 years, with the help of the community, WAND News has collected 70,378 toys during Spirt of Giving.
