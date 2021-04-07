MENDOTA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in a LaSalle County city are working to identify a man found wandering in the area.
Police said he was in an open field south of Cherry Street near 7th Avenue in Mendota. He does not speak, a Facebook post from authorities said.
He did not have on a shirt or shoes. He was wearing black sweats or joggers and white socks. Police said he has dark curly hair, is about 20-26 years old and has a thin build.
Anyone with information should call the Mendota Police Department at (815)539-9331.
