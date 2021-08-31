Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Illinois will be using a $500,000 grant from the USDA to provide expanded mental health services for farmers. The grant was announced at the 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur by Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello and Governor JB Pritzker.
The money is intended to increase mental health initiatives for stress-related issues. The grant came from the USDA in response to a federal declaration of a public health emergency. In 2019 the Farm Family Resource Initiative (FFRI) was established in Illinois to address the mental health needs of the farming and agricultural community. The FFRI launched a six-county pilot program to provide resources to Macon, Christian, Logan, Sangamon, Morgan and Macoupin counties through a telephone hotline connecting farmers with mental health resources and providers. Governor Pritzker says the FFRI program will now be expanded to all 102 counties.
The Farmer Assistance Helpline is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week at 1-833-FARM-SOS.
