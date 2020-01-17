ANNA, Ill. (WAND) - Three employees of a mental health facility in southern Illinois have been accused of abusing patients.
Two former employees of Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna, Illinois were arrested for Official Misconduct and other charges. One is still wanted.
Illinois State Police were called to the center on March 22, 2018 to investigate allegations of mental health patients being abused.
A Union County Grand Jury indicted 49-year-old Sheri Fish of Sherman, IL, 25-year-old Cody Barger of Grantsburg, IL, and 29-year-old Johnathan Lingle of Goreville, IL on Jan. 6, 2020.
Fish and Barger have been taken into custody. Fish was transported to the Sangamon County Jail on Jan. 16, 2020 and is being held on one count of Official Misconduct with a $25,000 bond.
Barger was transported to the Union County Jail on Jan. 14, 2020 and is held on two counts of Official Misconduct and two counts of Obstruction of Justice. He is held on a $25,000 bond.
Lingle has warrants in Union County for Official Misconduct and Obstruction of Justice, but officials have not been able to arrest him yet.
Anyone who knows where Lingle is is asked to call Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation Collinsville office at (618) 346-3500.
The case has been turned over to the Union County State's Attorney at this time.