(WAND) - A new report is breaking down the most Googled mental health concerns in each state.
Term Life 2 Go is a life insurance company.
It used mental health sites like NAMI, TalkSpace, and MentalHealth.gov to compile a list of the most common mental health conditions, along with their corresponding symptoms and stressors for each state.
Then it ran each of the conditions, stressors, and symptoms through Google Trends to identify which mental health concerns were searched most frequently in each state over the past year.
In Illinois, the most searched mental health condition according to the study is Hypochondriasis, or Hypochondria.
Hypochondria or Illiness anxiety disorder is where people strongly believe they have a serious or life-threatening illness, despite few or no symptoms.
