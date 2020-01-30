SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Understanding and knowing the signs and symptoms of mental illness or substance abuse could help save a life, according to Memorial Health System.
Memorial Behavioral Health will offer a class for the community to get training on how to identify and respond to adults showing signs of mental illness or substance abuse. According to Janie Cartwright, a learning consultant with the Organization Learning Department, nearly 20% of people suffer from mental illness.
"That's low-balling it a little bit because people are so afraid of being judged and are re-traumatized by coming out with these issues," Cartwright said.
Nearly 2,000 community members have been trained over the years in Memorial Health System's mental health first aid training course. Cartwright said they are able to provide an action plan for participants and have them participate in activities.
"Since this is a basic course it is trying to reduce that stigma around mental health and just raising awareness, because there is such a gap," said Cartwright.
Someone suffering from mental distress could be getting over a break-up, the loss of a job, grief or trauma like a car accident. Olivia Massena, Manager of Adult Outpatient Therapy said many people are afraid of communicating with someone, that's why they offer training like this to be a preventative care.
"Providing the tools someone might need before it comes a disability," said Massena. "Disabilities in mental health are huge, it prevents them from working, having healthy relationships and just having a full life in the future."
Both Massena and Cartwright agreed, offering mental health first aid training to the community will only benefit the community in the long run.
"I think it's our responsibility as community members to just step up and provide some sort of treatment. We do teach that you do not always have to be the person to step in, but when it is suitable for you when it is safe for you to do so then I think this provides the tools for you to be more prepared where a lot of people are scared to know what to say or what to do or how to connect," explained Massena.
The training is on Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in room 2D of the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation, 228 W. Miller Street. The class is for adults only and costs $18.95, which includes training manuals for the session.
Online registration is available at Memorial Behavioral Health or for more details, call 217-588-2604.