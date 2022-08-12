CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): With back to school time upon us, many students are getting ready to adjust to the new school time schedule. Yet, for many parents, this time can be a mix of emotions.
For parents, dropping off kids at school, whether it be for the first time or the 5th, it can be overwhelming. According to Thriveworks Counselor Kerri Marsh, it can be both an exciting and sad time. Marsh tells WAND News, one of the most important things to remember as you navigate the feelings of back to school is that kids are impacted by how their parents feel.
"The way that they are feeling can impacts their children. If they're feeling anxiety, they are going to want to make sure that they are acknowledging that anxiety, not only for themselves but also for their children." Marsh says.
We also asked her about back to school routine tips for families. Marsh mentions talking to kids about what their first day will look like is key, saying, "take your kids and go through the routine of 'here's school, here's where the classroom will be, here's where the bathroom is,' things of that nature."
Some other tips include keeping calendars nearby where everyone in the family can have a visual representation of the time until it school starts back up again. She says it is beneficial for kids to not think the first day creeped up on them unexpectedly. Lastly, she mentions transitioning to the new school schedule of wake-up times and bedtimes a couple days before the first day of school so that kids can begin adjusting.
Happy first day of school!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.