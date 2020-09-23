SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was a patient at McFarlands Mental Health Center in Springfield is facing charges after police said he strangled a female patient until she was unconscious.
Police were called to the center on Sept. 18 after a female patient was found unresponsive in her room.
After an investigation, Gary B. Schmitt was arrested for aggravated battery as a result of strangulation, a Class 1 felony.
Schmitt was transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
Schmitt has a long and violent criminal history.
He was a former Triad school board member who was charged with killing his father in June 2010 and wounding a woman and her teenage daughter in a separate knife attack in January 2011.
He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in October of 2012.
