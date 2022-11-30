CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The C-U 1-to-1 Mentoring Program is searching for new mentors for children at Champaign and Urbana schools.
“They meet once a week just to have a fun time talking to each other, playing games, learning about new things, basically it’s support,” said Lauren Smith, Community Outreach Coordinator for Champaign Unit 4 Schools.
The program supports and guides children from middle school all the way up to high school. Urbana Middle School representative Angie Armstrong says kids need positive attention from adults.
“I am finding that the students are needing that extra positive attention from adults, and they might not have that at home, or they might feel like they don’t have that school or maybe they don’t have relationships with other students at school. So, if they could have at least one positive interaction that week and it be a mentor then so be it,” said Armstrong.
The need comes from mentors leaving after the Covid-19 Pandemic, or some of them moving away. Once students see their peers with a mentor, they begin to ask for one too.
“The need is strong. Just because I think our program has changed because of the pandemic and we lost a lot of mentors because they were meeting via Zoom, or they just weren’t comfortable coming into the schools. So now we’re trying to build the program back up again,” said Armstrong.
C-U 1-to-1 needs community residents who expect to stay in the area for at least the next 2-3 years. A fingerprint-based background check must be performed to become a mentor but the cost is covered by the school district. To learn more or to become a mentor, click here.
