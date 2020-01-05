NEW YORK (AP) – Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the cars’ sunroofs could potentially fly off, causing road hazards.
The cars include the Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class, and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011, The Associated Press reports.
All four cars came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate, causing the sunroof to detach, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after February 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.