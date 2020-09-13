BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - Meridian Elementary School has shifted gears and will be going with full remote learning for the next couple of weeks, the school announced Sunday.
Full remote learning starts Monday and will run through Friday, Sept. 25. The School plans to resume its hybrid mix of in-person and remote learning on Monday, Sept. 28.
Monday school hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then starting Tuesday hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students can pick up their materials and a Chromebook tomorrow between noon and 3 p.m. or Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school said students can use these Chromebooks for two weeks, free of charge. Chromebooks will need to be returned on Sept. 28.
The school said it will provide a remote learning schedule so parents and students can better understand remote instruction for the coming days.
Parents, for more information click HERE.
