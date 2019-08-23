BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - Meridian High School is hosting an open house for a new AG Program and FFA being reestablished in the Macon and Blue Mound communities.
A program is planned for 5:15 p.m. Friday.
There has not been an FFA program in Blue Mound since 1976.
There has not been an AG program since 1966 in Macon.
Now, all Macon Country schools districts will have AG programs.
There are over 20,000 AG positions unfilled each year, and that job forecast is expected to more than double in the next decade.