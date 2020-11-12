MACON, ILL. (WAND) -- In a shift from a food drive to a fundraiser, students at Meridian Middle School are determined to change the lives of others.
"Just to help our community even if we could just get a little bit of money and help the food pantry it's just an amazing thing to do right now," Meridian 8th grader and president of the Juniors Honors Society Paul Ralston said.
"I just love helping out the community knowing that what we're doing will make an impact," Meridian 8th grader and Vice president of the Juniors Honors Society Lexi Marion said.
All of the money raised will go towards serving local families during the holiday season.
"Especially with Thanksgiving coming up and to give back to our community, I think it is very special, especially to give holiday cheer to those who need it," Marion said.
"I think it's good that we're giving back to the community and with the big incentive being to give to the food pantry," Meridian 8th grader and secretary of the Juniors Honors Society Lexy Oliver said.
There's also an added incentive of friendly competition.
The grade level that raises the most money wins the grand prize, and the 8th grade wants to defend their turf.
"Yeah, that is correct, we want to beat 7th and 6th grade," Marion said.
"Yeah, we can let them beat us. We have to make sure we win," Ralston said.
"The big incentive is winning. The incentive is not the prizes - it's the competition between the grade levels," Oliver said.
But the spirit of competition is ultimately providing a life lesson, in that anything is possible with a little teamwork.
"This year it's especially different because of (COVID-19) and everything going on\, and it's just tough, but it's amazing that we can overcome stuff like this," Ralston said.
So far, the middle school has brought in over 1,100 dollars. Friday is the final day for the fundraiser.
