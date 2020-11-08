MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Meridian CUSD#15 will be going fully remote at the end of the month.
The district, at the request of Superintendent Andy Pygott, will be switching to Remote-Only instruction starting Monday, Nov. 30.
The district said in-person classes are set to continue until Thanksgiving Break.
As of now, the district says it plans to start the second semester with a hybrid mix of both in-person and remote learning.
The district said the temporary switch is not due to a high percentage of COVID-19 cases or a sudden outbreak at the school. The main reasons are:
- High amount of students/staff in quarantine due to contact tracing.
- Heightened risk for the virus to spread with large gatherings during the holiday season.
