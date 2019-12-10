(WAND) – The Merriam-Webster’s 2019 Word of the Year has been released. The word is – “they” – the singular pronoun that has gained popularity as a way to refer to nonbinary people who identify as neither exclusively male nor female.
According to the dictionary’s editors, the decision is entirely data-driven. The word was announced on Tuesday morning.
“Pronouns are among the language's most commonly used words, and like other common words (think ‘go,’ ‘do,’ and ‘have’) they tend to be mostly ignored by dictionary users,” Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, said in a statement. “But over the past year or so, as people have increasingly encountered the nonbinary use, we've seen searches for ‘they’ grow dramatically.”
“They” was looked up 313 percent more this year than the last year, Merriam-Webster revealed.
In September, the dictionary added the use of “they” as a singular nonbinary pronoun, citing the pronoun's established place in language.
“We are always aiming to reflect usage,” Brewster said at the time. “It’s very clear that this is fully established in the language at this point.”