(WAND) - The annual Lyrid meteor shower will peak next week.
The meteor shower, which is usually active in mid-April, will peak April 21 into the early morning hours on April 22, EarthSky reported.
The best visibility will be at 10:30 p.m.
As many as 10 to 20 shooting stars per hour are expected to light up the night sky. The meteor shower has been known to occasionally wow viewers with as many as hundreds of shooting stars per hour, according to NASA.
Lyrid meteors are little pieces of Comet Thatcher, according to Space.com. Comet Thatcher is a long-period comet that orbits the sun about once every 415 years. However, pieces of debris left from he comet make an appearance every year making the Lyrid meteor shower.