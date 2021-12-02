PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A meth dealer has been convicted in federal court following a trial in Peoria.
Qwanell S. Jones, 27, of Alton was found guilty of possession of meth with the intent to distribute it, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On March 12, 2020, Raymond police conducted a traffic stop of Jones in Raymond (about 60 miles from Alton) when he was driving a Cadillac with no valid registration and with a suspended driver's license. In a search of the car after the stop and a later search of the suspect at the county jail, authorities said they found about 858 meth pills in the car and on Jones' person, along with a Smith and Wesson, Governor model, .45 Long Colt caliber/.410 gauge revolver that was fully loaded. The gun had six rounds of .410 shotgun ammunition and, like most of the drugs, was found in the glove compartment of the car.
Jones had 2011 and 2013 felony convictions on his record in Madison County for attempted armed robbery, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and armed robbery. For those crimes, he was sentenced to probation and eight years behind bars.
Jones faces up to 30 years in prison for the drug offense, up to 10 years for the felon-in-possession crime and a mandatory consecutive term of five years to life in prison for possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime offense. He also faces a fine of as much as $750,000 and a minimum of six years to life of supervised release.
The case was investigated by the Raymond Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The U.S. is represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Bass.
