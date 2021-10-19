DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A former Danville man has admitted to dealing meth and will serve time in prison.
Evidence was presented at a plea hearing for Norman Trimble showing he was dealing meth in 2020. He was under surveillance at the time by law enforcement and was observed selling drugs multiple times.
When law enforcement tried to stop him for a vehicle code violation, he fled in his vehicle and threw meth out of the window. He was ultimately arrested and was found to possess multiple items used in narcotic sales.
Trimble pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of methamphetamine delivery, which is a Class 1 felony charge. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, which must be followed by one year of parole.
"I would like to thank the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Danville Police Department for their cooperation with each other in this investigation and their continued efforts to rid the county of drug dealers," said Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy.
