TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police found meth, Xanax, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana while executing a search warrant at a home in Taylorville.
The home in the 1000 block of East Park St. was searched early Tuesday morning.
15 grams of ICE methamphetamine, 133 grams of cannabis, Xanax pills, and 2.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms were found. Police also found scales, packaging materials, and paraphernalia.
33-year-old James Humphrey was arrested.
At the time of the search warrant, Humphrey was out on a $25,000 cash bond he had posted from when he was taken into custody less than two months ago after another search warrant was executed at his home.
During that previous search warrant, ICE methamphetamine was seized.