A Metra train leaves at the Metra Arlington Heights station Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Arlington Heights, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said.

The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon's crash near Ingleside in Lake County. Autopsies were expected to be conducted Monday.

The car's driver, a 70-year-old Antioch-area man, was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

A preliminary investigation shows that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the path of the westbound train, police said.

The impact ejected the 75-year-old woman from the vehicle, while the boy who died was a back seat passenger.

No one aboard the train was reported injured, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by Metra Police Department with assistance from the Lake County sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.

