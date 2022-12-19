INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said.
Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
