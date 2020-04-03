(WAND) - Corona beer may soon be harder to find.
Grupo Modelo, the brewer of Corona and other beer brands including Pacifico and Modelo, will suspend production. Breweries have been deemed as nonessential by the Mexican government amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grupo Modelo's parent company, Anheuser Busch InBev, has already slowed production of its beers in the United States.
This week, the Mexican government declared a national health emergency.
NBC News reports that, as of Thursday, Mexico reported at least 1,510 cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths.
All nonessential activities have been suspended.
15,000 families and 800,000 grocers rely on beer sales for their income.
Grupo Modelo, which operates 11 breweries in Mexico, said halting production entirely could have a devastating economic effect.
“If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer,” the company said in a statement.
Agriculture and food production are considered essential. An adjustment to the ban would allow the breweries to resume production.