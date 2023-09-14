MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Michael Burkham has announced his candidacy for Macon County Coroner.
Burkham's parents established Decatur Ambulance Service in 1959.
Burkahm earned a bachelor's degree from Millikin University.
He served as a paramedic and as the Director of Decatur Ambulance Service.
For more than two decades, he volunteered with the Mount Zion Fire Department.
He has served as the Vice President of the Tyler Yount Foundation since 2013. He and his wife Kathy established the Tyler Yount Foundation in early 2013, after Kathy's son Tyler, lost his battle with addiction.
In 2015, the foundation received certification for overdose awareness and started the Emergency Overdose Responder Program. More than 500 individuals, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections officers, probation officers, and those affected by addiction and their families, have been trained to administer naloxone during overdose emergencies.
In a statement, Burkham's office said, "With your unwavering support, he pledges to continue making a positive impact and upholding the highest standards of care and professionalism in this vital role."
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.