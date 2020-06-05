URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County judge sentenced convicted killer Michael Henslick to life behind bars Friday.
Henslick, 31, was convicted on Valentine's Day for first-degree murder of Holly Cassano.
She was killed in her own home in Mahomet back in 2009.
Friday Henslick said he didn't commit the crime and he was cut when he tried getting between an attacker and Casssano.
A jury convicted him in one hour found after trial back in February. The jury said Henslick’s repeated stabbing and sexual assault of Miss Cassano, 22, was “exceptionally brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty” which made his range of penalties 20 years to natural life with no possibility of parole.
Friday Judge Heida Ladd imposed Henslick with a life-sentence without parole.
(0) comments
