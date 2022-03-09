(WAND) - Michael Madigan entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to federal charges of bribery and racketeering.
Madigan, the former Illinois House speaker, faces a 22 count indictment. After entering his plea, which happened during an arraignment hearing over the phone, he will stay free on bond until his next scheduled court appearance, which will be April 1.
The indictment against Madigan accuses him of "leading for nearly a decade a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance Madigan’s political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his political allies and associates," per a media release from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois.
Madigan was allegedly involved in a bribery scheme in which court filings said ComEd admitted to exchanging jobs and contracts for associates of "Public Official A" in exchange for favorable treatment with regulatory rules that impacted it.
Authorities announced the maximum sentence associated with charges against Madigan is 20 years behind bars.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.