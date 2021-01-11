SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Speaker Michael Madigan is suspending his campaign for House speaker, the position he has held for nearly 40 years.
This comes after he fell short of the 60 votes needed to secure another term.
Madigan said in a statement, "This is not a withdrawal. I have suspended my campaign for Speaker. As I have said many times in the past, I have always put the best interest of the House Democratic Caucus and our members first. The House Democratic Caucus can work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for Speaker."
Fifty-one House Democrats voted for Madigan to keep the position of Speaker during their first round of voting Sunday.
Although Madigan did not receive the 60 votes needed, he was the closest candidate.
Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago) got 18 votes. Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) got three votes.
Madigan has been implicated, but not charged in connection with the ComEd influence-buying scandal. One of his close associates has been indicted. Madigan has denied any wrongdoing in the scandal.
