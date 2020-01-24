NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Fair has finalized its grandstand lineup for this year.
Married couple Michael Ray and Carly Pearce will perform Friday, June 19.
Country singer-songwriter Michael Ray is best known for his three No. 1 hits "Kiss You in the Morning," "Think a Little Less," and "One That Got Away."
Carly Pearce's No. 1 debut was "Every Little Thing." It was the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015. She is also known for her hits, "Hide The Wine" and the duet with Lee Brice "I Hope You're Happy Now."
Her self-titled sophomore album comes out on Valentine's Day.
Michael Ray and Carly Pearce got married this past October.
Fair Board President Nathan Smith said, "We found a unique opportunity to have these two talented new country artists perform on the same night at our fair. While there are a few other country music couples out there, Michael and Carly may be the next country power couple. They don't usually tour together, so this will be a night not to miss."
The 71st annual Sangamon County Fair will be Wednesday, June 17 through Sunday, June 21.
Rap superstar Nelly has already been announced for Thursday, June 18.
A truck and tractor pull will take place Saturday, June 20.
A demolition derby wrapping things up on Sunday the 21st.
Tickets for Michael Ray and Carly Pearce go on sale Tuesday, January 28 at 10a a.m. for online purchase only at www.sangcofair.com.
General admission concert tickets will be available for a discounted rate of $20 where fairgoers can choose from standing room in the arena, or seats in the stands.
Full price concert tickets will be $35.
Concert tickets do not include fair gate admission or carnival rides.