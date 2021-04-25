(WAND) - Michigan is the nation's new hotspot for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The state has recorded 91,00 new cases in the past two weeks, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. To put things in perspective, that is more new cases than California and Texas combined during the same time period.
Medical professionals are blaming the surge on more contagious COVID-19 variants and the state easing restrictions on crowd limits. Health officials also think COVID fatigue is playing a role, especially in rural areas that have largely avoided severe outbreaks until now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.