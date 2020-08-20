FLINT, Mich. (WAND) - The state of Michigan will pay $600 million to Flint residents whose health was impacted by lead-tainted drinking water.
The Flint water crisis spurred a class-action lawsuit.
The state announced the settlement Thursday.
The offices of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel said they have been negotiating for more than 18 months with lawyers for thousands of Flint residents who have filed suits against the state due to the scandal, which started in April 2014.
Under the deal, the state is establishing the $600 million fund. Flint residents can file claims for compensation. The amount awarded per applicant would be based on how badly their health was affected.
80 percent of the money will be devoted to people who were younger than 18 during the period when Flint was using river water.
In 2014, Flint had switched from Detroit's water system to the Flint River as part of a cost-cutting move while under Michigan's emergency financial management.
Officials said it would save the city about $5 million in less than two years.
In summer 2015, researchers with Virginia Tech University reported samples of Flint water had abnormally high lead levels.
Local children had high levels of lead in their blood, and local doctors urged Flint to stop using water from the river.
If the state's settlement receives final court approval, it would push state spending on the Flint water crisis to over $1 billion.
Michigan spent more than $400 million on replacing water pipes, purchasing filters and bottled water, children's health care and other assistance.
