(WAND) - During the coronavirus pandemic, Mickey and his friends want to read bedtime stories to your kids.
Disney's Bedtime Hotline is back.
Now your kids can listen to bedtime messages from some of their favorite Disney characters including Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy and Goofy.
Parents can call the toll-free number 1-877-7-Mickey (642539) starting Friday, April 17 through Thursday, April 30. The hotline is open until midnight PT.
For other entertaining ideas at home, including free downloadable sleep content activities to create your own Disney Magic Moments, check out www.shopDisney.com/BedtimeHotline.