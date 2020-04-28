SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Just a few years ago, Mary Conroy didn't have a roof over her head. She didn't have a place to call home.
"You never know what could happen to put you in a place like this," Conroy says. "I'm a veteran. I'm a college educated women. I have no criminal history. I had a great job and unfortunate circumstances led to me losing that."
During this pandemic, she says she fears losing everything over something that is out of her control.
"When this pandemic hit, it's really difficult for families like us, who have come up out of homelessness," Conroy says. "Yeah, we've got our feet on the ground but just barely."
Even though times are tough, Conroy says the kindness she sees coming out of the community is bringing her hope.
"This community is so good about helping the people in need," Conroy says. "It blows me away and restores my faith in people.
Although money has been tight, Conroy says she has been able to pick up food and personal hygiene products from one of the city's micro-pantries.
"They've left little lotions. These are things, that for someone like me, I can't spend a whole lot of extra money on," Conroy says. "Somebody has left books in that pantry that are really uplifting to read."
Scott McFarland is one of the people who have been keeping the micro-pantries stocked.
"Service has always been a part of my life," McFarland says. "I understand we are all one or two paychecks away from crisis."
There's more than seven pantries scattered around Sangamon County.
"It's great that people are utilizing them, and if it gets them the support they need, they are doing there job," McFarland says. "I have appreciated that a lot of people have stepped in building these, but also in keeping them stocked up.
McFarland says it's a joint effort from the community because donors leave what they can and others, take what they need.
"When you get home from a day of work and realize the cupboards are bare and the kids need to eat, it's good to know you can walk or drive down the block and grab something out of the pantry," McFarland says.
Springfield got its first micro-pantry back in November, before the pandemic began, and McFarland says he hopes they will continue even after it ends.
"We're always going to have folks that will need that extra support, so I'm hoping the community can step-up and keep those things filled for years to come," McFarland says.
