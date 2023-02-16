Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

(NBC15) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.
Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.
Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.
Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.
