Macon, Ill (WAND) – Microstamping bullet casings, an idea that has failed to make it through the legislature in the past, is once again pending before the Illinois General Assembly. Local gun dealer Dan Cooley at the Bullet Trap in Macon says it won’t work.
The concept is to install firing pins into guns that would imprint, or microstamp, a serial number on each bullet casing when the gun is fired. Police would then be able to go to a crime scene, recover casings and track them back to the gun owner. Cooley points to a number of ways the microstamp won’t work. Especially if the gun is stolen.
“Which is 90% of the time,” Cooley tells WAND News. “They can take casings with them or they don’t leave their casings.”
Many gun owners reload casings. The used casings frequently come from rounds fired in gun ranges. Casings could come from numerous guns and have multiple serial numbers.
“Over there on the shelf there’s a pile of 800 rounds of reloading brass,” Cooley said pointing to a shelf of plastic bags loaded with casings. “Every one of those will be microstamped with a different number that came from the range.”
The bill, HB 2769, is pending in committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.