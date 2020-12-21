SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A security guard at Washington Middle School, Darryl Williams, said he knows first hand the holiday season can be rough for many children and their families.
"During the holiday season, and at this time with COVID-19 going on, a lot of families are suffering real bad," Williams said. "Being that kids are not [at school], that doesn't mean they're not at home in need of some things."
For 15 years, Williams has worked to give children in his community something to smile about during the holidays.
"Each year, I do a program called Fifty Smiles, where we give gifts to families and kids that are less fortunate," Williams said.
This year, Williams was able to give out not only gifts, but also turkeys and hams. to students and their families.
"We got hats. We got gloves. We also have gift bags for kids who may not have a Christmas this year," Williams said. "It's important to me, because I know what it is to have and have not. What I try to instill in the kids here, is that no matter what you do in life, there are families and people less fortunate."
Assistant chief for the Springfield Police Department, Ken Scarlett, said when Williams asked the department if they could help give back to the community, the answer was a simple yes.
"One of our goals is service and how can we choose to effectively serve the community," Scarlett said. "With the assistance of the union, they provided a cash donation as well as a donation of turkeys and hams. The senior staff at the department also provided a cash donation and donation of hams and turkeys."
Scarlett said it's all about giving back to the community in which they serve.
"Often times, people think of policing as going out and enforcing the law, which is one of the main components of our job," Scarlett said. "We also like to give back to the community in which we serve. That's part of our role."
The Springfield Police Department helped donate more than 50 turkeys and 30 hams for the event.
