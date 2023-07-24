RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Herbert Burnett noticed an uptick in violence in his community, and decided to do something about it.
The Midnight Basketball League is something Burnett said has worked in the past. Now, he's back at it.
“We only have it for four hours, so we turned down 30 or 40 kids and from other cities so it’s a no-brainer," said Burnett. "It’s not shocking, because if you’ll build it, they’ll come.”
At the Forum Fitness Center boys in middle school and up meet to compete in a game of basketball from 6 pm to 10 pm. Players like Kyrin Martin said that without the league, they'd have nothing else to do.
“We never really had stuff like this in our community, usually it’s like regular basketball for the school," said Martin. "You know it means a lot because I haven’t been doing anything, my teammates haven’t been doing anything, so we just want to hoop.”
The league will only last for four weeks but, Burnett hopes that it will help reduce some violence.
“We’ve got a lot of structure that we’re going to put. The basketball again is just the draw; it’s the hook," said Burnett. "But we’re going to apply a lot of structure to this so, no doubt, it’s going to decrease gun violence, no doubt.”
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
